GOVERNMENT has confirmed a pollution incident affecting the Kafue River and its tributaries in Chingola District, involving Konkola Copper Mines (KCM). Green Economy and Environment Minister Dr Gilbert Siame says ZEMA received a notification from KCM’s Nchanga Mine reporting discolouration of the Kafue River, which the mining company attributed to an infrastructure failure involving a pipe leak at the Tailings Leach Plant. Dr Siame says the incident, which occurred on September 28, 2026, resulted in elevated turbidity and conductivity levels at the confluence of the Mushishima Stream and the Kafue River. However, KCM has rejected the pollution claims, calling for an evidence-based investigation. In a statement, Thursday, Dr Siame said inspectors confirmed that pollutants had been discharged into the Chingola...