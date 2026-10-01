THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested four people for the production of suspected counterfeit fertiliser and money laundering. The four have also been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime. In a statement, Thursday, DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said the Commission had unearthed a manufacturing plant involved in the production of counterfeit fertiliser in 9 Miles and Meanwood Vorna Valley areas. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has unearthed a manufacturing plant involved in the production of suspected counterfeit fertiliser in 9 Miles and Meanwood Vorna Valley areas of Chibombo and Chongwe Districts under Central and Lusaka Provinces. Persons arrested in connection with the subject matter include 40-year-old...