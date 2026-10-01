INSPECTOR General of Police Graphel Musamba has urged officers to continue conducting their duties impartially, with integrity and discipline, stressing that crime does not pause once elections are over. Addressing police officers following the recently concluded elections, Wednesday, Musamba said the peaceful conclusion of the polls was not an achievement of the police alone but also of other institutions and citizens. “The peaceful conclusion of the elections is not the achievement of the police alone. It reflects effective cooperation among institutions and, above all, the responsible participation of the general citizenry. Building on this experience, we will continue to strengthen community policing, improve information-sharing and deepen partnerships that help prevent crime and build public confidence. As we return to our...