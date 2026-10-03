UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda says the ruling party supports the removal of traders from the streets to designated markets. Today, a combined team of Lusaka City Council and Zambia Police officers will be deployed to enforce the removal of traders from the streets. Speaking during a press briefing on Friday, Imenda said street vending contributes to the outbreak of waterborne diseases. “As the UPND, we will not tolerate street vending and we are in full support of our Mayor. We are not going to please anyone at the expense of the whole population of Lusaka. I’ve mentioned about cholera, I’ve mentioned about typhoid, I’ve mentioned about mosquitoes, I’ve mentioned about so many flies earlier on, it’s as a result...