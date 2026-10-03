PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has advised re-elected Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti to ensure that all voices are heard and guided by national interest. President Hichilema adds that there must be cooperation among members in the National Assembly regardless of political affiliation. Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has pledged that all MPs will be given a fair hearing. His remarks followed the election of Nelly Mutti as Speaker of the National Assembly, Attractor Chisangano as Deputy Speaker and Mufumbwe independent MP Nshamba Muzungu as Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly. Nshamba defeated Chipangali West Independent MP Vincent Mwale polling 166 votes against Mwale’s 58, while Speaker Mutti and Chisangano went unopposed. Out of the members...