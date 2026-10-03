A TOTAL of $140 million has been committed by UAE investors for investment into the Sekute Free Zone in Kazungula District, Chief Sekute has disclosed. In an interview with News Diggers!, Chief Sekute disclosed said he will spend a few more days in Abu Dhabi, following the Zambia-UAE Business Forum attended by President Hakainde Hichilema, engaging with other potential investors. “Here in the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi, we engaged with a number of potential investors for the Sekute Free Zone, and we did have commitments from two of them who have signed a MoU totaling an amount of US$140 million to be injected directly in to the Sekute Free Zone,” Chief Sekute said. He added that investors in...