“HE says I’m violent, but I’m not. It’s jealousy that makes me act the way I do because I can’t stand seeing my husband with another woman,” a woman of Mtendere East told the court. Serah Chilomo, 26, said this in a matter in which her husband, Mubita Nalute, 29, a businessman of Mtendere East, took her to court seeking a divorce, claiming that she was violent and disrespectful. She told the court that her husband used to call her to join him at their shop, where they would chat and laugh together until knock-off time, but his behaviour has since changed. In his statement, Nalute said he had grown increasingly frustrated with his wife’s repeated violent behaviour and lack...