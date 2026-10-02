FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government has reinstated excise duty on fuel because the suspension led to significant revenue losses which the Treasury can no longer sustain. Dr Musokotwane says government can no longer afford to lose revenue through fuel tax relief as rising international crude oil prices push up the cost of petrol and diesel. On Wednesday, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) announced an increase in petrol and diesel prices by over K6 per litre following the reinstatement of excise duty after the expiry of the tax waiver. The increase was also attributed to the depreciation of the kwacha and sustained geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which placed upward pressure on international petroleum prices....