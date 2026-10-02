THE Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has urged the Church to remain independent from partisan politics. CCZ president Rev Ackson Banda says the Church should not become an extension of any political party. Meanwhile, Rev Banda says any proposed constitutional reform process must strengthen rather than weaken public confidence in the country’s democracy and national institutions. Speaking during the Heads of Churches meeting, Wednesday, Rev Banda urged the Church to protect its integrity and independence and preserve public confidence in its prophetic voice. “We reaffirm that the church must remain engaged in public affairs while maintaining its independence from partisan political interests. The church should not withdraw from public life, but neither should it become an extension of any...