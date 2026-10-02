THE Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) has welcomed the Bank of Zambia’s decision to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 250 basis points, from 13.25 percent to 10.75 percent. And EAZ says oil prices and the projected 2026/27 El Niño conditions are part of the key risks to inflation, the exchange rate and financial stability. On Wednesday, the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) announced a reduction in the MPR by 250 basis points, from 13.25 percent to 10.75 percent, the lowest recorded in about 15 years. The last time the MPR hit a historic low of 3.90 percent was in April 2010. Commenting on the development in a statement, Thursday, EAZ National Secretary Dr John Musantu said the association expected...