THE Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) has called for justice, fairness, human dignity and due process as proceedings involving Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda continue. SECAM says it trusts that institutions handling the matter will discharge their responsibilities in accordance with the law and respect the rights and dignity of everyone involved. It has also urged Catholic faithful in Zambia to remain calm, united and prayerful as the judicial process unfolds. On Monday, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) formally charged and arrested Archbishop Banda over a Toyota Hilux suspected to have been unlawfully obtained from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA). Archbishop Banda later pleaded not guilty before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and was granted K80,000 bail, but...