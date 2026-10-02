THE Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) says it has observed that the Church is slumbering when it comes to spiritual matters but is very active on political issues. And ZCTU president Blake Mulala says there should be respect for the rule of law, stating that the country cannot allow a situation where some former Cabinet ministers are trying to be the new “Mushalas”. Mulala adds that ZCTU will be watching the performance of government officials and will not hesitate to suggest to the President that ministers and government officials who are not delivering to the expectations of the people be dropped. Speaking at a press briefing, Thursday, Mulala said the Church should stay away from politics and focus on...