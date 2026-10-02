BANK of Zambia Deputy Governor Dr Francis Chipimo says the Central Bank has raised about K300 million from Investrust Bank assets, which will be distributed in line with the law. In July 2024, the Central Bank took possession of Investrust Bank Plc due to shareholders’ failure to resolve its insolvency. In July 2026, Bank of Zambia disclosed that no payouts would be made to Investrust claimants until funds were realised and all legal, administrative and accounting processes were concluded. This came after public statements by alleged former employees concerning settlement of employee-related claims following the liquidation. Responding to questions on the status of the liquidation during a media briefing, Wednesday, Dr Chipimo said it was BoZ’s obligation to collect as...