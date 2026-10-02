PREMIER Rating Services Ltd (PRS) says Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank (ZICB) has maintained its long-term Credit Rating of ‘A’ and Short-Term Rating of ‘1’. The assessment covered the bank’s performance from January 2023 to December 2025, with the outlook subsequently updated to March 31, 2026. According to PRS, its methodology was internationally benchmarked and considered franchise value and regulatory environment at 20 percent, risk positioning at 35 percent and financial analysis at 45 percent. A credit rating is an independent opinion on an institution’s ability to meet obligations on time and in full, serving as a seal of trust for investors, depositors and regulators. Speaking during a media briefing, Thursday, PRS Chief Executive Officer Dionysius Makunka said the rating reflects...