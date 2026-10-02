CAROL Kanyemba is hopeful that the Copper Princesses will play more international friendlies before travelling to Morocco for the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, set to take place from October 17 to November 7, 2026. Speaking shortly after the team’s training at Miller Ground in Lilayi, the head coach emphasised that adequate preparation will be key to achieving a different outcome at this year’s tournament. “The team should be announced as soon as possible, before we travel. The results will be determined by our preparation in local training, international training and international matches. When you want to see a different result, your approach should be different. So, if we prepare better than we did last year, last year we played...