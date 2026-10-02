ZAMBIAN MMA sensation Tryford Hampende suffered his first professional defeat at EFC 138 yesterday, losing 29-28 on all three judges’ scorecards to South Africa’s Thapelo “Rasta” Malatjie. The 25-year-old Zambian flyweight was undone by a significant height and reach disadvantage, with Malatjie enjoying a +8 reach advantage that Hampende could not solve throughout the contest. Malatjie set the tone from the opening round, delivering a dominant performance that put Hampende on the back foot early. Fresh from his first-round knockout victory just 21 days earlier, Hampende attempted to seize control in the second round through a takedown, but Malatjie covered his bases well, keeping the fight close. In the third round, Hampende tried to dictate the pace and rhythm, with...