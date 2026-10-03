A 35-YEAR-OLD woman of Chongwe has divorced her husband of 21 years after he took her to Chainama Mental Hospital, claiming she was mentally ill, only for doctors to determine that her depression was linked to the distress caused by his girlfriend. Mary Taimo, 35, said her husband, Aaron Mubamba, 40, told her that his parents had forced him to marry her and that he wanted to marry another woman who was more beautiful than her. In his defence, Mubamba told the Chelstone Local Court that he took his wife to Chainama Mental Hospital because she was behaving like someone who had lost her senses and kept running in and out of the bush. This came to light in a...