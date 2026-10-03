A 40-YEAR-OLD man of Ndola’s Mushili-Kansengu area has asked the Kabushi Local Court to dissolve his marriage to his 30-year-old wife, stating that she is a heavy drinker who has neglected their children. Mukuka Mutale told the court that he was fed up with Jane Mulenga’s drinking habits and wanted their marriage to end. But Mulenga pleaded with the court not to grant the divorce, saying she still loved her husband and was willing to stop drinking to save their marriage. The matter was heard by Magistrates John Kabwe, Paul Kayula and Emelda Masuma. Mutale told the court that the couple had been married for several years and had two children together, but claimed his wife’s drinking had made the...