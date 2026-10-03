PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has told the Trade Commissioner for Africa Alastair Long to send a message to King Charles that Zambia would like more UK investments in different sectors. Meanwhile, Long has committed to finding British investors to be a part of the Grow Zambia Agenda. Speaking when the Trade Commissioner paid a courtesy call on him at State House, Friday, President Hichilema said the country won’t shy away from wanting to see more investments from the UK. He added that the country would like to get back to the times when it got the best UK investments. “I must express our gratitude for your support, I know Zambians like to leave things behind quickly, I don’t do that. The...