Lusaka man gets 3 years for land scam

- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 18 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 18 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 16 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 12 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 13 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019by Davies Mwila on 22 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Lusaka man gets 3 years for land scamBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019
Lusaka Magistrate Felix Kaoma has sentenced a 58-year-old man of Mtendere township to three years imprisonment with hard labour for swindling another man out of K50,000 on pretext that he had a plot for sale.
Lupasha Mukata was in this matter charged with one count of obtaining money by false pretence.
Particulars of the offence were that between January 20 and February 19, this year, Mukata with intent to deceive or defraud, obtained K50,000 cash from Michael Mbewe by falsely pretending that he had a plot for sale when in fact not.
Facts in this matter were that on January 17, this year, Mukata advertised in the Zambia Daily Mail Newspaper a plot for sale in Silverest area, which was plot number 23122/M and was being sold at K110,000.
The advert also carried the advertiser, Mukata’s, phone number.
The complainant, Micheal Mbewe, got interested in the property and contacted Mukata who identified himself as Chrispin Kasonde.
After negotiating, Mukata agreed to sell the plot at K100,000.
Between January 30, 2019 and February 16, 2019, Mukata obtained a total of K50,000 from Mbewe as down payment for the purchase of the said plot, but when the complainant went to the plot in readiness for commencement of development, he discovered that another person had sunk a borehole there.
After inquiring, he came to learn that the person who had sunk the borehole was a Mwewa of within Silverest who confirmed that he was the owner of the plot and further that he was Chrispin Kasonde the true owner of the plot as registered at the Ministry of Lands.
Mukata was nowhere to be seen with his phone off.
The matter was reported to Kamanga Police Post where Constable Nsunge took it up and investigated.
The Mukata was apprehended and interviewed in connection with the allegation, and it was during this interview that he revealed that he was Lupasha Mukata, not Chrispin Kasonde.
In mitigation, Mukata asked magistrate Kaoma for leniency, saying his family would suffer if he was jailed.
He added that he was a patient.
But magistrate Felix Kaoma sentenced him to 36 months imprisonment with hard labour.
He said he was sentencing Mukata to punish him for his actions owing to the prevalence of such offences.
Magistrate Kaoma said it was prudent that such offences were dealt with severely to deter would be offenders.
“I sentence you to 36 months imprisonment with hard labour,” said magistrate Kaoma.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Lusaka man gets 3 years for land scam - 18 Dec 2019
- Chongwe man denies defiling, fathering 2 with step daughter - 18 Dec 2019
- Miles’ desire to pay K1,500 child support ill-founded says ex-wife - 18 Dec 2019
- 4 men who sued Kaizer for assault comply with Court order to disclose residential addresses - 18 Dec 2019
- ConCourt sets March 9, 2020, to hear Lundazi Central election petition - 18 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- I'm overjoyed to finally be married - Frank Bwalya (5,376 views)
- Lungu says he used to, but doesn't drink anymore (3,197 views)
- Tasila must learn from Henry Banda (2,758 views)
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila (2,431 views)
- You don't own State House, HH reminds Lungu (1,610 view)
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
- Don't be used by UPND to get diplomatic jobs, Mumbi tells Diggers journalists
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Lusaka man gets 3 years for land scam18 Dec 2019
-
ZAFFICO targets LuSE listing on Feb 718 Dec 2019
-
Chasing LapGreenN was a mistake – Hamududu18 Dec 2019
-
Marijuana scheme will flop without proper policies, warns Sinkamba18 Dec 2019
-
Blood is in short supply, people are dying – UTH doctor18 Dec 2019
-
Delayed payment to agro dealers will affect crop production – Kazabu18 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article