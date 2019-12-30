Mazhandu, its driver deny negligent driving in Kapiri bus accident

- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 30 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 30 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 29 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 29 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 26 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 25 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 29 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 30 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 29 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 28 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 27 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 29 Dec 2019by Dr Pamela Towela Sambo and Dr O’Brien Kaaba on 29 Dec 2019by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 28 Dec 2019by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Mazhandu, its driver deny negligent driving in Kapiri bus accidentBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019
Mazhandu Family Bus Services Limited and its bus driver have denied that the road traffic accident which happened in January 2017 in Kapiri Mposhi and claimed nine lives was a result of negligent driving.
In this matter, Martha Banda, in her capacity as administratrix for the estate of the Esther Banda, has sued Vincent Hing’andu, the driver of the bus in which her relative died, Mazhandu Family Bus Services Limited and Phoenix of Zambia Assurance Company (2009) Limited in the Lusaka High Court, claiming compensation for loss of life.
She is further seeking damages under the Fatal Accident Act of 1846, damages under the Law Reform (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act Chapter 74 of the Laws of Zambia, general damages for negligence, damages for loss of future prospective earnings, interest and costs of proceedings.
Banda stated in a statement of claim recently that on January 31, 2017, the deceased, Esther, was a victim of the road traffic accident occasioned at Vuba area along the Great North Road in Kapiri Mposhi.
She stated that the accident involved a Mazhandu Family Bus Service/Pan African Higer (PSV) bus registration no. ALZ 3197, which was being driven by Hing’andu from South to North and a Freightliner Truck and Trailer (PSV) registration no ACM 1160/ACV 4287 T driven by a Kache Peter Pilate from North to South on the same road.
Banda further stated that as a result of Hing’andu’s negligent driving, he failed to keep to his near side of the road, hence swerved to the right lane and collided with the first motor vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction, which had the right of way.
But in their defence, Hing’andu and Mazhandu Family Bus denied that the deceased was a victim of the road traffic accident, adding that the same were within Banda’s peculiar and exclusive knowledge, and she shall at trial be put to strict proof thereof.
They, however, admitted that a collision occurred between a bus driven by Hing’andu and a Freightliner Truck Registration no ACM 1160/ACV 4287 T.
Regarding Banda’s claim that as a result of Hing’andu’s negligent driving, he failed to keep to his near side of the road, hence swerved to the right lane and collided with the first motor vehicle coming from the opposite direction which had the right of way, Hing’andu and Mazhandu Family Bus denied that they were guilty of the alleged or any negligence or at all.
They further denied that the matters complained of were caused as alleged in some paragraphs of the statement of claim.
Hing’andu and Mazhandu Family Bus denied that the plaintiff was entitled to any of the reliefs sought in the statement of claim.
“Save as is herein before expressly admitted, the first and second defendants deny each and every allegation and claim as if the same were specifically set out and traversed seriatim,” they stated.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Theft of Hungarian sausage lands 2 Zambeef employees in court - 30 Dec 2019
- Mazhandu, its driver deny negligent driving in Kapiri bus accident - 30 Dec 2019
- State asks court to halt Horizon Trust’s judicial review application against govt’s school take-over - 30 Dec 2019
- I didn’t shoot him intentionally, police officer accused of killing colleague tells court - 29 Dec 2019
- Samakayi’s dogs left my son with an open skull, Lusaka woman tells court - 29 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- I didn’t shoot him intentionally, police officer accused of killing colleague tells court (3,198 views)
- Lungu fires Chanda Kasolo for saying "salary cuts are voluntary" (2,940 views)
- Minister tells ZICTA to sanction Airtel, others for poor service (1,734 view)
- Lungu should cut his term of office, not the salaries of public officers. Here is why. (1,474 view)
- Samakayi’s dogs left my son with an open skull, Lusaka woman tells court (1,257 view)
- Theft of Hungarian sausage lands 2 Zambeef employees in court
- Mazhandu, its driver deny negligent driving in Kapiri bus accident
- State asks court to halt Horizon Trust’s judicial review application against govt’s school take-over
- If this isn’t a debt crisis, what is it?
- Lungu fires Chanda Kasolo for saying “salary cuts are voluntary”
- Milupi predicts worse economy than Zim’s if PF wins in 2021
- Lungu hints on 4th term: "I’ll still be around for the 2026 elections"
- Lungu should cut his term of office, not the salaries of public officers. Here is why.
- Lungu orders 15% salary cut
- Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Theft of Hungarian sausage lands 2 Zambeef employees in court30 Dec 2019
-
Mazhandu, its driver deny negligent driving in Kapiri bus accident30 Dec 2019
-
State asks court to halt Horizon Trust’s judicial review application against govt’s school take-over30 Dec 2019
-
If this isn’t a debt crisis, what is it?30 Dec 2019
-
Lungu fires Chanda Kasolo for saying “salary cuts are voluntary”30 Dec 2019
-
Life is more important than anything else, says Kunda after surviving road accident30 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article