Director appears in court for theft of company money

A 40-year-old director at Vikaram Investments Limited has appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and denied stealing US$200,000 from the company.

In this matter, Yaddula Vinod, a businessman of 10 Miles, Great North Road, is facing a count of theft by director contrary to section 279 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence allege that between January 1, 2017 and December 11, 2018, in Lusaka, Vinod, being a director at Vikaram Investments Limited, stole US$200,000 (over K2.7million) from the same company.

When the matter came up for plea before Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale, Monday, Vinod, who is being represented by lawyers Mulambo Haimbe and K Phiri, pleaded not guilty.

After taking plea, Vinod, through his lawyers, applied for bail pending trial saying he was of fixed abode and willing to abide by the conditions that the court would impose.

The State did not object to the bail application.

Magistrate Mwale then granted Vinod bail in the sum of K20, 000 cash with two working sureties bound in the sum of K50, 000 but in their own recognizance.

He further ordered that the sureties provide proof of their employment and residence.

The matter comes up on January 28 this year, for trial.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old businessman of Lusaka’s Kabanana area has been dragged to court for allegedly personating a police officer and stealing K400.

David Banda has been charged with personating a public officer and theft.

In count one, it is alleged that on January 3 this year in Lusaka, Banda impersonated a public officer, namely a police officer in the Zambia Police Service.

And in count two, it is alleged that on the same day, Banda stole K400 from Jackson Mumba.

When the matter came up for allocation, Banda, who is in custody, was not in court.

He will appear for his plea before magistrate Albert Mwaba.

In another matter, five people, among them, a police officer and a male nurse have been dragged to court for allegedly assaulting two people.

In this matter, Richard Ng’andu, a 31-year-old supervisor of Kabangwe, Mathias Zulu, a 38-year-old police officer of Matero North, Chibinda Hamoonga, a nurse of Matero East, Tom Mundebele, a 33-year-old mechanic of Garden Township and Gift Mumba, a 32-year-old mechanic of Matero East, are charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that on December 17 last year, the five assaulted Genny Moyo and Fales Kayezya and occasioned them actual bodily harm.

When the matter came up for allocation before magistrate Mwale, Monday, the five who are on police bond were not before court.