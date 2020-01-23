Court puts Ndola woman accused of assaulting child on defense

A Ndola woman who allegedly assaulted a five-year-old boy on New Year’s Day has been found with a case to answer before the Ndola Magistrates’ Court.

Madrine Numwa has since been put on her defence.

Numwa, who is an MTN employee, is facing one count of assaulting a child.

It is alleged that on January 1, this year in Ndola, Numwa of Ndeke Township assaulted the boy aged four.

When the matter came up for ruling before Magistrate Changa Chitabo, Numwa was found with a case to answer and put on her defence.

“My ruling is that you have been found with a case to answer and so I accordingly put you on your defence,” magistrate Chitabo said.

Her lawyer Tom Shamakamba said Numwa would give evidence on oath and that four witnesses would be called to the stand.

“We are applying that trial court for defence is conducted at the scene to see certain features and as such, we are applying for an adjournment to have sufficient time to conduct the same,” said Shamakamba.

Magistrate Chitabo adjourned the matter to February 10 for defence.

Defence will be conducted at the scene at which the incident allegedly happened.