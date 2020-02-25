8 Ndola women appear in court for seditious practices

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
8 Ndola women appear in court for seditious practicesBy Daniel Chansa on 25 Feb 2020
Eight Ndola women who shouted “ritual killers” in reference to USAID health workers have appeared in the Ndola Magistrates’ Court for seditious practices.
Last week, police in Ndola arrested eight women who incited members of the public to beat and burn two USAID health workers who had followed a patient at Masala Clinic.
In this case, Mirriam Bwembya, 30, Alice Mbasela, 21, Emeldah Chilufya, 30, Doreen Lumbeta, 22, Mirriam Kasongo, 23, Virginia Chilufya, 26, Martha Chenda, 25 and Christine Soko, 60, are charged with Seditious practices contrary to the Laws of Zambia.
It is alleged that on February 21, this year, Bwembya, Mbasela, Chilufya, Lumbeta, Kasongo, Chilufya, Chenda and Soko conspired with others unknown to incite violence, resistance and disobedience to administration of lawful dispensation of medical care.
The eight uttered words, “ritual killers, collecting blood and gassing innocent citizens for ritual purposes” to Georgina Ngalasa and Melbour Katebe.
When the matter came up before Ndola Principal resident magistrate Obister Musukwa, the eight women said they understood the charge after it was read to them.
However, they could not take plea as the court will have to wait for instructions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutor to proceed.
Magistrate Musukwa denied bail to the eight women until witnesses in the matter testify.
“I have taken note of your application. Though you are of fixed abode, I am inclined to deny the bail until witnesses testify,” said magistrate Musukwa.
Related Items
-
Trending
- An opposition party is causing confusion in the country - Kampyongo (7,815 views)
- Lungu ill advised, no wonder Kingsland injunction has embarrassed him – Harrington (7,795 views)
- Please China, spare us from Coronavirus (7,778 views)
- Disband Religion Ministry, Sumaili's actions border on lawlessness (3,764 views)
- Those lying about knowing gassing masterminds will be charged for causing alarm, warns IG (3,351 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «February 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Foreign missions unpaid for upto 4 months, govt says there’s no money
- High Court stays revocation of recognition agreement between UNZALARU, management
- 2021 poll will be a tight race – ECZ
- MMD MPs still studying Bill 10
- Police arrest UNZA veterinarian on false ‘possessing offensive weapon’ charge
- Cyber bullying keeps women out of politics, laments WfC
- Deploy cops to man schools vulnerable to gassing – ZNUT
- Court refuses to grant bail to 18 men charged with rioters injuring building
- Lungu, his family enjoying because Zambia remains safe – Bowman
- Mushimba’s explanation on delay to pay universities absurd – Miti
- Internet blackout in S/Province suspicious – Katuka
- Africans must stop tolerating corrupt leaders, urges former SA minister
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article