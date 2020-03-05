C/belt police fail to deliver suspects to court due to lack of fuel

PROCEEDINGS at the Ndola Magistrates’ Court were on Wednesday morning brought to a stand still after police failed to bring suspects to court due to lack of fuel.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga acknowledged that the prison truck had run out of fuel.

“Yes, we don’t have fuel. The stocks have not yet come. This is a challenge, but we await the stocks to come,” said Katanga.

“There is an aspect of transport also. But we are trying within our means to ensure that we deliver the services.”

State prosecutors also confirmed the development.

“The courts will not sit today because suspects are not here at court. This is because there is no fuel in the truck. So what this means is that a lot of cases will not be heard, and it puts a lot of pressure on us and congests the prisons,” a prosecutor said.