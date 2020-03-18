Court adjourns John Howard rioters case to April

FIVE alleged rioters have been granted K4,000 cash bail with two working sureties of K20,000 each in their own recognizance.

This is a matter in which John Lungu, Brian Mulenga, Abel Chivunga, Maxwell Kanene and Aston Simakungwe are charged with rioting after proclamation, contrary to Section 79 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Lungu and four others are alleged to have on February 13 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown being in a riotous assembly, took part in riots and assembly after the expiration of a reasonable time from the making of the proclamation to disperse.

The five, all of John Howard, pleaded not guilty to the charge and the Court entered pleas of not guilty.

But when the matter came up before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale, Monday, the accused, through their lawyer, Petronella Kafumbe of the Legal Aid Board, applied for bail and it was granted by the Court.

In her application, she noted that the accused were of fixed abode and had no flight risk in addition to them having a right to bail.

“The offence in question is bailable and the accused before this court have a right to the same. They are of fixed abode and when called upon will appear before this honourable court,” said Kafumbe.

And in granting bail, Magistrate Mwale said the sureties had to be permanent residents of Lusaka, and had to work for reputable institutions, not only government.

He said when the matter was concluded, the accused would get their money back, whether they were acquitted or convicted.

The matter has since been adjourned to next month for trial.