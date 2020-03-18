Lusaka man in court for gassing

- Local
Lusaka man in court for gassingBy Natasha Sakala on 18 Mar 2020
A 27-YEAR-old vendor of Lusaka has been dragged to court for spraying poisonous substances on Mary Kapama.
This is a case in which John Banda, 27, a vendor of Old Ng’ombe is charged with maliciously administering poison with intent to harm, contrary to section 231 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.
Particulars of the offence are that on February 17, this year in Lusaka, Banda unlawfully and with intent to injure Mary Kapama did unlawfully administer unknown poison, thereby endangering her life.
It is alleged that Kapama was sleeping in a shop when Banda sprayed her with unknown chemicals and she later became unconscious.
The incident happened in Lusaka’s Ngombe/Kasisi area where the matter was then reported to the police by her husband, a Kapama, while she was still unconscious.
When the matter came up before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale, the accused, who is in police custody, was not before court and the matter has since been allocated to Magistrate Ammie Masoja.
