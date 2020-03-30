Step of Faith sues 2 cops, 80 others for straying on its land

STEP of Faith Investments Limited has dragged over 80 people, among them police officers and a ZNS officer to the Lusaka High Court, seeking an order for demolition of any structure built on its farm.

The company is further seeking an order of vacant possession, damages and costs.

Step of Faith Investments has cited a Mutale, AKA Airport, a Mwikisa who is a police officer, a Chonya, a Phiri who is also a police officer, an Enias, a Mwamba, a Malama, Edward Mambuluewo, an unknown female Zambia National Service officer and 80 others as respondents.

According to an affidavit in support of originating summons filed in the Lusaka High Court, Zelia Banda, who is Step of Faith Investment Limited director, stated that the company was the legal owner of sub three, four and five of farm 405a situated in Lilayi, Lusaka, measuring approximately 13 hectares.

She stated that sometime in 2015, the respondents strayed on the piece of land and started building houses.

“The respondents have illegally taken possession of the applicant’s farm and have built illegal structures. The applicants have on several occasions engaged the respondents to vacate the applicant’s land but to no avail,” Banda stated.

She claimed that the respondents had been violent and used sarcastic language towards Step of Faith Investments every time an attempt was made to engage them.

Banda stated that due to the respondent’s encroachment, Step of Faith Investments could no longer use its farm for commercial purposes.