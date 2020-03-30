Step of Faith sues 2 cops, 80 others for straying on its land

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Step of Faith sues 2 cops, 80 others for straying on its landBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Mar 2020
STEP of Faith Investments Limited has dragged over 80 people, among them police officers and a ZNS officer to the Lusaka High Court, seeking an order for demolition of any structure built on its farm.
The company is further seeking an order of vacant possession, damages and costs.
Step of Faith Investments has cited a Mutale, AKA Airport, a Mwikisa who is a police officer, a Chonya, a Phiri who is also a police officer, an Enias, a Mwamba, a Malama, Edward Mambuluewo, an unknown female Zambia National Service officer and 80 others as respondents.
According to an affidavit in support of originating summons filed in the Lusaka High Court, Zelia Banda, who is Step of Faith Investment Limited director, stated that the company was the legal owner of sub three, four and five of farm 405a situated in Lilayi, Lusaka, measuring approximately 13 hectares.
She stated that sometime in 2015, the respondents strayed on the piece of land and started building houses.
“The respondents have illegally taken possession of the applicant’s farm and have built illegal structures. The applicants have on several occasions engaged the respondents to vacate the applicant’s land but to no avail,” Banda stated.
She claimed that the respondents had been violent and used sarcastic language towards Step of Faith Investments every time an attempt was made to engage them.
Banda stated that due to the respondent’s encroachment, Step of Faith Investments could no longer use its farm for commercial purposes.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- HH writes Mambilima over safety of inmates during Covid-19 pandemic - 30 Mar 2020
- High Court keeps Spax in jail - 30 Mar 2020
- Kabwe council orders immediate closure of retail liquor stores - 30 Mar 2020
- Step of Faith sues 2 cops, 80 others for straying on its land - 30 Mar 2020
- Cabinet debates total lockdown - 28 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Let’s sympathise with Lungu and help him, or we will all perish! (19,720 views)
- Cabinet debates total lockdown (19,343 views)
- COVID-19 cases rise to 29 (13,624 views)
- Zambia’s economy will take years to recover from Coronavirus - Siliya (4,310 views)
- Chitalu announces 6 more Covid-19 cases (4,058 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- HH writes Mambilima over safety of inmates during Covid-19 pandemic
- High Court keeps Spax in jail
- State of Emergency unnecessary – Kasonde
- I’ll whip anyone found patronising bars, night clubs, warns Lusambo
- Kabwe council orders immediate closure of retail liquor stores
- Church asks govt to remove sanctions on Prime TV
- Zambia’s COVID-19 cases jump to 35
- Step of Faith sues 2 cops, 80 others for straying on its land
- Govt discourages travel to Lusaka as COVID-19 cases rise to 29
- COVID-19 cases rise to 29
- We’ve started mobilizing funds to fight COVID-19 – Ng’andu
- Justice Without Remedy? A Comment on the Constitutional Court Judgment in the Case of Kambwili v Attorney General
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article