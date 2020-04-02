Court puts 4 Linda rioters on their defense

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Court puts 4 Linda rioters on their defenseBy Natasha Sakala on 2 Apr 2020
Four Linda compound rioters have been found with a case to answer and have since been put on their defense by the Lusaka Magistrates’ court.
This is a matter in which the accused are charged with one count of rioting after proclamation contrary to section 79 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.
Particulars of the offense are that Nelson Chirwa, Angel Mumba, Alick Banda and Victor Banda, on February 14, 2020, jointly and whilst acting together with other unknown persons and being in a riotous assembly did take part in a riot and caused damage to buildings.
When the matter came up before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale, the court said the state had adduced enough evidence to have the accused placed on their defense after finding them with a prima facie case to answer.
Earlier, detective chief inspector Joseph Likunde of Chilanga police narrated how he led a team of officers to quell riots in Lusaka’s Linda compound after a distress call from Linda police post which was under siege by riotous residents.
He added that the residents were rioting against the gassing of homes and suspicion that one of the culprits was being held at the police post.
He explained that on the material day, he was on duty at Chilanga Police Station when he received a distress call around 11:00 hours from an inspector at Linda Police Station to the effect that a police post was under siege by a riotous crowd which was throwing stones and all sorts of objects at the police post and the vehicles parked there.
Likunde said the riotous mob damaged Linda Police Post and vehicles.
“I mobilised a team of officers to respond to the distress call. And I led the team. Upon arrival at Linda Police Post, we found a riotous mob having blocked the roads with stones, burning tyres and others objects, they were busy throwing stones at us… Later, suspects were apprehended and taken to Chilanga police station. After interviewing them, I learnt that some of the suspects were apprehended by army officers and police,” said Likunde
He further identified the accused who were before the court as those who were apprehended by the police.
Meanwhile, two of the accused were granted K10,000 bail in their own recognizance.
The matter was then adjourned to 15th April 2020 for defense.
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Kampyongo, Ng’andu released from quarantine after testing negative to COVID-19 – Chilufya - 4 Apr 2020
- Kampyongo says accusing him of being in quarantine is like alleging that Diggers editor is HIV positive - 3 Apr 2020
- Come and get talk time to continue criticizing me, I won’t stop whipping people – Bowman - 2 Apr 2020
- We’ll put KCM on care and maintenance if need be – Milingo - 2 Apr 2020
- Court puts 4 Linda rioters on their defense - 2 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- COVID-19 is airborne? Why is Ministry of Health misleading us? (21,225 views)
- I am under quarantine, but fine - Davies Chama (5,334 views)
- Kampyongo says accusing him of being in quarantine is like alleging that Diggers editor is HIV positive (5,325 views)
- Why whip patrons if there's no lockdown? (4,255 views)
- Kampyongo, Ng'andu released from quarantine after testing negative to COVID-19 - Chilufya (4,143 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Govt declares UNZA new residence a quarantine facility
- Govt will start distributing free masks – Chilufya
- Absa re-opens Centro Mall branch
- Kampyongo, Ng’andu released from quarantine after testing negative to COVID-19 – Chilufya
- COVID-19 is airborne? Why is Ministry of Health misleading us?
- Kampyongo says accusing him of being in quarantine is like alleging that Diggers editor is HIV positive
- STAY HOME & STAY SAFE…ORDER YOUR PRINTING SERVICES ONLINE!
- We’ve engaged church leaders to persuade Chishala on Bill 10 – NDC
- UNZALARU calls for reversal of the appointment of UNZA Dean of Students
- I am under quarantine, but fine – Davies Chama
- We won’t reduce load shedding despite COVID-19 – Zesco
- Milupi wonders how govt will pay newly recruited nurses, doctors with depleted treasury
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article