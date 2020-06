Courts Copperbelt Energy Corporation

ZESCO Limited and Konkola Copper Mines Plc (in liquidation) have sued the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) in the Lusaka High Court seeking a declaration that the latter’s action to restrict power supply to KCM contravenes the law. Zesco and KCM are further seeking an order of injunction restraining the CEC by itself, its directors, officers...