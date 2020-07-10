CORRUPTION-charged Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya yesterday failed to take plea in a case where he is alleged to be in possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime, due to confusion caused by a horde of PF cadres. Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale adjourned the matter to July 16 after the PF cadres attempted to force their way into the courtroom where the proceedings were to take place. After his case was called when the matter came up before magistrate Mwale around 09:00 hours, Thursday, Dr Chilufya went...



