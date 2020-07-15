A POLICE officer has testified before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how an 11-year-old girl narrated to him that her aunt, a Zambia Air Force (ZAF) soldier, allegedly used to inflict pain on her using hot spoons and knives. This is in a matter where Mildred Luwaile, a 33-year-old Zambia Air Force lieutenant, is charged with assault on a child. It is alleged that on March 25, last year, Luwaile of ZAF Twin Palm, assaulted a child under the age of 16, who was under her care, thereby occasioning her Actual...
