Former ZAF Commander Lt. Gen. Eric Chimese with his lawyer Kelvin Fube Bwalya at Lusaka Magistrates' Court shortly after taking plea on March 11, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

An Absa Bank Zambia employee has testified that between 2012 and 2014, former Zambia Air Force (ZAF) commander Eric Chimese withdrew over K1.5 million from his account for building materials, plot purchase, wages and contractors. The State witness, who produced 11 bank vouchers relating to the said transactions, however, told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that there was nothing suspicious or illegal relating to the transactions. This is a matter in which Chimese and Chita Lodge director James Chungu are charged with abuse of authority of office and money laundering relating...