NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili ( c) with his security arrives at Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for his case on August 4, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRINCIPAL Resident Magistrate David Simusamba yesterday issued a bench warrant against NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili for missing court in a matter he is charged with forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer. The said warrant is returnable on September 1, 2020. When the matter came up for continued defence, Tuesday, Kambwili was not before court. After State Advocate Mukuma Chipawa called the matter, one of Kambwili’s lawyers informed the Court that his client was not before Court as he was on seven-day bed rest....