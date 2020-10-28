THE Constitutional Court has ruled that President Edgar Lungu acted constitutionally when he relieved Mutembo Nchito State Counsel of his duties as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in 2016. The ConCourt says this is despite the fact that the letter of dismissal erroneously referred to Article 144 of Act No.2 of 2016 and not the repealed Article 58 of the Constitution of Zambia, 1991. The ConCourt, however, has ruled that Mutembo is entitled to be availed the findings or report by the adhoc tribunal upon which the President based his...



