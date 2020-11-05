MEDICAL practitioner Dr Aaron Mujajati says the fight against COVID-19 in Zambia is frustrating because leaders are in the forefront of abrogating the laid-down preventive guidelines. In an interview, Dr Mujajati observed that the disregard of COVID-19 guidelines had started from the highest level, adding that it should not be a surprise that the country was expected to experience a spike in cases by next month. “If you see the disregard of COVID-19 prevention measures at the highest level, who then should listen? When we see all these gatherings, politicians...
Menu