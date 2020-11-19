UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has sued Economic and Equity Party leader Chilufya Tayali in the Lusaka High Court over remarks that he should be in jail instead of aspiring for presidency, among others. Hichilema says he is a highly popular presidential candidate and that Tayali is a struggling leader of an insignificant political party that attempts to gain its popularity by vilifying him. The UPND leader adds that he has never been convicted of any criminal offence to warrant being in Jail or to be barred from vying for Public...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.