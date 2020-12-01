LUAPULA Hydropower Corporation Limited has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that the water permits, which are a subject before court, were signed by WARMA in-house lawyer Chapatama Ngaba. It adds that Ngaba can, therefore, not prosecute the matter as there is a conflict of interest. This is a matter in which Luapula Hydropower Corporation Limited and its two directors Brian Chisala and Katambi Bulawayo are charged with one count of failure to surrender water permits, contrary to the provisions of section 86 (2) of the Water Resources Management Act No....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.