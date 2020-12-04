NDC president Chishimba Kambwili has asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to acquit him in a case in which he is accused of expressing racial remarks against an Indian national. This was after the State closed its case, Wednesday. Kambwili, through his lawyer Keith Mweemba, asked the Court to acquit him on grounds that the purported complainant has never testified in the matter and that no consent of prosecution was obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as required by law. This is in a matter where Kambwili is charged...



