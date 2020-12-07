FILE: Attorney General Likando Kalaluka speaks during the official opening of the trade based anti-money laundering training at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on August 13, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE State has submitted that Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa’s decision to declare the Copperbelt Energy Corporation’s transmission and distribution lines as a common carrier, was not made in bad faith. Attorney General Likando Kalaluka has argued that the said decision was made within the legal limits of Section 15 of the Electricity Act and was further based on the fact that there was an impending crisis that would have led Konkola Copper Mines (in liquidation) not to have power supply. He has, therefore, asked the Lusaka High Court to dismiss...