A 34-YEAR-OLD woman has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly forging a Zambia Open University (ZAOU) Bachelor of Laws degree and uttering the said false document to an examinations officer at ZIALE. In this matter, Clare Mulwanda of Lusaka is facing two counts of forgery and uttering a false document. In count one, it is alleged that Mulwanda between September 10, 2009 and December 2019 in Lusaka, with intent to deceive or defraud forged a Zambia Open University Bachelor of Laws degree certificate number 091090 by purporting...



