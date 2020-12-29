A 31-year-old woman of Ndola’s Chipulukusu compound has appeared in the Magistrates’ Court for throwing her baby in a pit latrine. In this case, Lydia Mwenshi is charged with Infanticide, contrary to the laws of Zambia. It is alleged that on December 9, 2020 in Ndola, Mwenshi by willful act or omission, caused the death of her child, being a child under the age of 12 months. Mwenshi was this month arrested after she was reported to have thrown her baby after giving birth. Mwenshi appeared before Ndola Principal Magistrate...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.