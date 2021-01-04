A BUSINESSWOMAN has denied failing to refund People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda K353,000, which was paid to her as part of the purchase price for an apartment in Livingstone. Bridget Zulu has told the Lusaka High Court that Banda had been properly advised that the refund would be made from the proceeds of sale of the said property to another purchaser, as per the conditions of sale. In this matter, Banda has sued Zulu, seeking an order that she pays him K353,000, being a refund of money...



