THE 43 former cabinet ministers and their deputies who had asked the Constitutional Court to allow them to pay back the money they were supposed to refund the State in monthly instalments, have withdrawn the application. The 43 withdrew the application before the ConCourt yesterday through their lawyer, on grounds that they had paid back all the money they owed the State. On January 5, this year, Justice Minister Given Lubinda and 42 others asked the court to allow them to pay back the money in monthly installments of K10,000...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.