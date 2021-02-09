THREE people, among them two police officers, have denied stealing government medicines and other supplies worth over K200,000 before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court. In this matter, Kenneth Chikwanda, a 59-year-old administration officer working in the Zambia Police Service; Vincent Chibale, 41, a Pharmacy Technologist and Photipher Phiri, 47, a police officer and driver are charged with five counts of forgery, uttering a false document and conveying suspected stolen goods. In court one, it is alleged that Chikwanda and Phiri between January 1, 2019 and November 30, 2020, with intent to...
