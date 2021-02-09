A 17-year-old Ndola girl has told the Magistrates’ Court that no one inserted a metal bar in her private parts. In this matter, Jacqueline Nanyinza, 27, and Catherine Mpamba, 28, of Chipulukusu are charged with two counts of indecent assault on a female and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Nanyinza and Mpamba, who are both hair dressers, are alleged to have jointly and willfully assaulted and indecently assaulted a 17-year-old female juvenile. It is alleged that the duo enticed the victim to accompany them to Catherine’s house where she would...
