THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has submitted to the Lusaka High Court that Honeybee Pharmacy Limited was never granted any licence by ZAMRA, but that the authority only granted a licence to Honeybee Pharmacy, a sole trader. ZAMRA has further submitted that a certificate of analysis of samples of medicines and allied substances which were supplied by Honeybee Pharmacy Limited, revealed that they were out of specification to the set criteria. This is a matter in which Honeybee Pharmacy Limited has sued ZAMRA in the Lusaka High Court seeking...
