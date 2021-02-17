THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has submitted to the Lusaka High Court that Honeybee Pharmacy Limited was never granted any licence by ZAMRA, but that the authority only granted a licence to Honeybee Pharmacy, a sole trader. ZAMRA has further submitted that a certificate of analysis of samples of medicines and allied substances which were supplied by Honeybee Pharmacy Limited, revealed that they were out of specification to the set criteria. This is a matter in which Honeybee Pharmacy Limited has sued ZAMRA in the Lusaka High Court seeking...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.