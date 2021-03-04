THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has asked the Lusaka High Court to dismiss a matter in which Honeybee Pharmacy Limited has sued it, seeking an order to forbid it from revoking its Phamaceutical Licence. ZAMRA wants the said matter dismissed with costs, arguing that the action is an abuse of court process. The authority has further agued that Honeybee Pharmacy Limited has no locus standi in relation to the Phamaceutical Licence as the same was not granted to “Honeybee Pharmacy Limited” but to “Honeybee Pharmacy”. This is a matter...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.