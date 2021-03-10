THE State has appealed against the Lusaka High Court’s decision to quash Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa’s decision to declare the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC’s) transmission and distribution lines as a common carrier. This is according to a notice of appeal filed in the Court of Appeal by Attorney General Likando Kalaluka on March 5, this year. “Take notice that the Attorney General, the appellant herein being dissatisfied with the judgement of the learned High Court judge Mrs Elita Phiri Mwikisa delivered in the High Court on February 26, 2021, intends...



