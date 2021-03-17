CHISHIMBA Kambwili has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he has never, will never and can never defame the President. Kambwili has further told the court that as an opposition leader, one of his roles is to provide checks and balances to the government of the day and inform it about what the people of Zambia are complaining about those in governance. Kambwili is in this matter accused of defaming President Edgar Lungu in relation to his statement where he questioned the Head of State’s association with businessman Harry Valden...



